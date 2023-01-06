Pet talent agent looking for the next star at expo in Edison, N.J.
EDISON, N.J. -- Have you ever thought your pet was cute enough to be on television or in the movies?
With the help of Dawn Wolfe, that dream could become a reality. She is an agent at Pawsitively Famous Talent Agency, and she will be at the Super Pet Expo this weekend in Edison, New Jersey.
Wolfe stopped by CBS2 to share more about her job and what she looks for in star animals.
CLICK HERE and watch her full interview above for more information.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.