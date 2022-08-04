Watch CBS News
Illegal pet alligator surrendered in Suffolk County

By CBS New York Team

CBS New York

Alligator kept as pet turned over to Long Island authorities
SMITHTOWN, N.Y. -- An alligator kept as a pet in Suffolk County is about to get a new home.

The gator, named Zachary, is 9 years old and 5 feet long.

The Suffolk County Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals says the alligator's owner surrendered Zachary because they could no longer care for him. The owner had purchased Zachary out of state and did not have a permit to own a gator in New York.

Zachary will be transported to a licensed wildlife sanctuary.

Authorities say alligators "do not make good pets, are a danger to the public, and are illegal to own without a permit."

First published on August 4, 2022 / 7:17 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

