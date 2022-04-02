Perth Amboy man found stabbed to death inside apartment, Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office says

PERTH AMBOY, N.J. -- A Perth Amboy man was found stabbed to death inside his apartment Friday, the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office said on Saturday.

Barry Idesis' father found his body and then called 911, officials said.

Investigators said they determined Idesis was last seen entering his apartment building on Mechanic Street sometime in the early evening on Wednesday, March 30.

Idesis' body had multiple stab wounds, authorities said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Perth Amboy Police Department at 732-442-4400 or the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office at 732-745-4340. Tips can also be made to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-939-9600 or middlesextips.com.