Person of interest in custody following shooting outside restaurant in Flatiron District, NYPD says

Person of interest in custody following shooting in Flatiron District, NYPD says

NEW YORK -- The NYPD is investigating a shooting in the Flatiron District.

The gunfire erupted just after 9 p.m. outside of a restaurant near 20th Street and Sixth Avenue.

Authorities didn't release a lot of information, but CBS New York has learned a 30-year-old man was outside a restaurant when someone shot him.

He was taken to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition.

Police said they have a person of interest in custody.