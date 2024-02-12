Watch CBS News
Local News

Person of interest in custody following shooting outside restaurant in Flatiron District, NYPD says

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Person of interest in custody following shooting in Flatiron District, NYPD says
Person of interest in custody following shooting in Flatiron District, NYPD says 00:18

NEW YORK -- The NYPD is investigating a shooting in the Flatiron District.

The gunfire erupted just after 9 p.m. outside of a restaurant near 20th Street and Sixth Avenue.

Authorities didn't release a lot of information, but CBS New York has learned a 30-year-old man was outside a restaurant when someone shot him.

He was taken to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition.

Police said they have a person of interest in custody.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on February 12, 2024 / 12:43 AM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.