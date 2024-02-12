Person of interest in custody following shooting outside restaurant in Flatiron District, NYPD says
NEW YORK -- The NYPD is investigating a shooting in the Flatiron District.
The gunfire erupted just after 9 p.m. outside of a restaurant near 20th Street and Sixth Avenue.
Authorities didn't release a lot of information, but CBS New York has learned a 30-year-old man was outside a restaurant when someone shot him.
He was taken to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition.
Police said they have a person of interest in custody.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.