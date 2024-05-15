Watch CBS News
Here's how you can vote to name the falcon chicks in the Gov. Mario M. Cuomo Bridge nest box

By Katie Houlis

/ CBS New York

TARRYTOWN, N.Y. -- Four peregrine falcon chicks have hatched in a nest box on the Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge, and a contest is being held to name them.

Voting is currently open to the public.

How to vote in Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge peregrine falcon chick naming contest

A panel of judges selected 10 names from over 100 entries submitted by elementary school students across Rockland and Westchester counties.

The choices are as follows:

  • Amelia Birdelia
  • Beakonce
  • Brooklyn
  • Coco Puff
  • Empire
  • Estrella
  • Freedom
  • Jet
  • Millenium Falcon
  • Taylor Swoop

Users can vote here on the bridge's website through May 22 at 5 p.m. Users can selected one name from the list of ten.

The four names that receive the most votes will be announced on May 23 on the Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge and Thruway Authority social media accounts.

The classes that submitted the winning names will get to meet a certified falconer, and the bridge will be lit in their school colors in June.

Watch live video of peregrine falcon chicks in nest box on Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge

The nest box on the Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge is home to a pair of endangered peregrine falcons.

Three eggs hatched on April 22, and the fourth hatched on April 24. The Thruway Authority says the chicks -- three females and one male -- were banded on Monday and are expected to leave the nest box sometime in the upcoming weeks.

The chicks can be seen on the Falcon Cam on the bridge website.

Katie Houlis

Katie Houlis is a digital producer with the CBS New York web team.

First published on May 15, 2024 / 9:41 PM EDT

