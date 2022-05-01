People's Ball, the warm-up act for the Met Gala, held Sunday night at Brooklyn Public Library

NEW YORK -- The annual Met Gala, considered one of the biggest events in fashion, will be held on Monday night in the city.

But on Sunday night, the People's Ball in being staged. New Yorkers are set to show off their own style, CBS2's Ali Bauman reported.

FLASHBACK: Met Gala Makes Big Return Following Pandemic Hiatus

Well, if your Met Gala ticket got lost in the mail, you can come out Sunday night and show off your own costume at the Brooklyn Public Library. Guests were expected to start arriving before the 7 p.m. start time.

On Monday, hundreds of celebrities will be strutting the Met Museum steps for what's considered the party of the year. It is highly exclusive and tickets cost tens of thousands of dollars.

So, fashionistas were allowed to come Sunday night their own gala at the library for free.

"We thought that we're gonna provide this opportunity to ourselves, to come and wear their best clothes, the clothes they feel the most celebrated in, and walk the catwalk, and spend this wonderful night together with us. Dance for the music, see performances, grab a glass of wine, and walk the catwalk every hour and show off their best dresses," said Laszlo Jakab Orsos, VP of arts and culture at the Brooklyn Public Library.

The party also marks the Brooklyn Public Library's 125th birthday.

The People's Ball is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. and end at 11 p.m.

