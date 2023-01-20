Art installation by Derrick Adams now on display at Penn Station

New art installation on display at New York's Penn Station

NEW YORK -- A new art installation is on display at Penn Station.

This is the first time a single artist has taken over the entire concourse for the Art at Amtrak program.

The immersive experience was created by Derrick Adams.

Scanning a QR code will provide more visual elements of the piece and offer an audio component.

"The work is really kind of reflecting how I view the city and the people who occupy the city and the way that they move through the city," Adams said.

The installation is located at Penn Station's upper level main rotunda outside the ticket waiting area between Seventh and Eighth avenues.