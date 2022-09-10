Watch CBS News
Woman critically injured after being struck by SUV in the Bronx

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- A woman was critically injured after being struck by a driver in the Pelham Parkway section of the Bronx.

It happened around 6:30 p.m. Friday at Cruger and Bronxdale avenues.

Police say the 58-year-old woman was crossing the street when she was hit by an SUV as the driver made a left-hand turn.

The woman was rushed to a local hospital.

The driver stayed at the scene.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

First published on September 9, 2022 / 10:55 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

