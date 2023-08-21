NYPD: Driver arrested after running red light, striking pedestrians in Manhattan, crashing in Queens

NEW YORK -- Police arrested a driver who crashed in Queens overnight after they said she ran a red light in Midtown Manhattan and struck seven people crossing the street.

The pedestrians were struck on East 36th Street and Sixth Avenue just before midnight Monday, police said. Their conditions ranged from stable to critical. They are 24 to 61 years old.

Police said the woman, 29, driving a Honda Accord, didn't stop and continued on her way through the Queens-Midtown Tunnel.

"I came into the scene, there was people strung out. I thought there was a shooting. One of the people on our team was a medic, thank God, and was one of the first people there. Did triage until the medics got there," said Connor Hopkins, a filmmaker who was in the area when the pedestrians were hit.

Once through the tunnel, the woman crashed into another car on the Long Island Expressway near the Clearview Expressway and was arrested, police said.

Police were trying to determine if she was driving under the influence.

No one was hurt in the second crash, police said.