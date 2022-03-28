Woman and child hospitalized after being struck by vehicle in Harlem
NEW YORK -- Police say a woman and child were struck by a vehicle this morning in Harlem.
It happened shortly before 8:30 a.m. near 145th Street and Malcolm X Boulevard.
Police said the driver stayed on the scene.
The victims were taken to Harlem Hospital in critical condition.
Stick with CBS2, CBS News New York and CBSNewYork.com for more on this breaking news.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.