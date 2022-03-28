Watch CBS News

Woman and child hospitalized after being struck by vehicle in Harlem

NEW YORK -- Police say a woman and child were struck by a vehicle this morning in Harlem

It happened shortly before 8:30 a.m. near 145th Street and Malcolm X Boulevard. 

Police said the driver stayed on the scene. 

The victims were taken to Harlem Hospital in critical condition. 

