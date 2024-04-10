Watch CBS News
Multiple pedestrians struck by driver in Brooklyn; several hospitalized

NEW YORK -- A group of pedestrians was struck by a driver in Brooklyn on Wednesday.

It happened at 18th Avenue and 76th Street in Bensonhurst.

The FDNY says emergency responders were sent to the area just after 7:15 p.m. for a report of pedestrians struck by a vehicle.

They say two victims received medical care on the scene and three people were taken to local hospitals.

The victims' conditions are unknown.

It is unknown at this time if the driver stayed at the scene.

