Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Brooklyn, 2 others injured

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK - A pedestrian was critically injured in a crash involving at least two vehicles. 

Authorities say one person was removed from under the vehicle. Two others were also taken to the hospital.   

Chopper 2 was over the scene in Canarsie, Brooklyn just before 4 p.m. 

Police say two vehicles ended up on the sidewalk in front of a home. 

There's no word yet on what caused the accident. 

CBS New York Team
First published on June 8, 2022 / 4:41 PM

