Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Brooklyn, 2 others injured
NEW YORK - A pedestrian was critically injured in a crash involving at least two vehicles.
Authorities say one person was removed from under the vehicle. Two others were also taken to the hospital.
Chopper 2 was over the scene in Canarsie, Brooklyn just before 4 p.m.
Police say two vehicles ended up on the sidewalk in front of a home.
There's no word yet on what caused the accident.
