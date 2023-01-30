Pedestrian fatally struck by hit-and-run driver in Glen Rock, New Jersey
GLEN ROCK, N.J. -- A pedestrian was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver Monday in Bergen County, New Jersey.
Prosecutors say it happened shortly after 6:30 a.m. on Lincoln Avenue between Dixie and Parker avenues in Glen Rock.
Investigators have not released the victim's name, or a description of the suspect or vehicle involved.
Stick with CBS2 for more on this developing story.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.