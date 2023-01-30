Watch CBS News
Pedestrian fatally struck by hit-and-run driver in Glen Rock, New Jersey

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

GLEN ROCK, N.J. -- A pedestrian was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver Monday in Bergen County, New Jersey. 

Prosecutors say it happened shortly after 6:30 a.m. on Lincoln Avenue between Dixie and Parker avenues in Glen Rock. 

Investigators have not released the victim's name, or a description of the suspect or vehicle involved. 

First published on January 30, 2023 / 10:36 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

