Pedestrian fatally struck by hit-and-run driver in Glen Rock, New Jersey

GLEN ROCK, N.J. -- A pedestrian was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver Monday in Bergen County, New Jersey.

Prosecutors say it happened shortly after 6:30 a.m. on Lincoln Avenue between Dixie and Parker avenues in Glen Rock.

Investigators have not released the victim's name, or a description of the suspect or vehicle involved.

