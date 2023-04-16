Peaceful rally held in Brooklyn in support of street vendors looking to legally operate

NEW YORK -- There was a show of support for street vendors on Sunday in Sunset Park, Brooklyn.

They've been fighting for a deal with the city to legally operate there.

A peaceful crowd gathered in contrast to how Easter Sunday the week before ended up. It started out as a family gathering among vendors in the park. They've been at the center of a fight between the community and the city over operating without permits.

"We want agreements. We want permits. We want to do this in a legal and safe way and we want to explain to people how they could support us," said Brian Garita, secretary of Plaza Tonatiuh.

However, vendors and organizers of Plaza Tonatiuh say they haven't gotten any of that from the city. The city Parks Department says it's joining the NYPD in cracking down on the vendors over no permits and, "in response to neighborhood complaints that the activity prevents park patrons from using the park on Sundays."

The Sunday outdoor market Plaza Tonatiuh started in 2021 as a means for supplemental, or a main source of income for vendors during the pandemic.

They were stopped by officials from setting up for the season earlier this month.

"I feel uncomfortable and sad that they brutally repressed us," vendor Danny Flores said through a translator.

Flores makes extra cash with his leather goods and says he looks forward to the city coming up with an agreement that would work on both sides.

Plaza Tonatiuh is hoping the city comes up with what's called a concession agreement, which would let the city work with an organization to come up with its own rules for vendors at the park.

"They're doing it in peace and they're doing it for a good cause, for the community. This is where they come from, so they're doing it for their people. They're doing it for our people. That's all that matters," said Christian Marmolejos of Park Slope.

Marmolejos signed a petition Plaza Tonatiuh organizers passed out on Sunday to get the city to come forward to an agreement. A spokesperson for the district's councilmember, Alexa Aviles, said, "As we move forward, we will be convening conversations about how we can work toward solutions for vendors and for all residents."