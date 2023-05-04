PS 173 Phys Ed teacher, coach Tom Gelardi makes viral fitness videos for kids

NEW YORK - Feet are bouncing and torsos twirling in a first-grade classroom in Queens. It's phys ed time at PS 173 Fresh Meadows.

Leading the pack is Coach Tom Gelardi, recently named the 2022 PE Teacher of the Year by the New York State Association for Health, Physical Education, Recreation and Dance.

The secret to his winning curriculum? Students are taking it home.

On a hit YouTube channel he calls PhysEdZone, Gelardi shares kids' fitness routines that can build healthy habits, especially meaningful since the onset of the pandemic.

"I had about 25 dance videos right before the school closed, so I was able to share that library to the world, and that's how I went from hundreds of views to tens of thousands of views. It was amazing," Gelardi said.

Over time, those tens of thousands grew to millions.

For Principal Danielle Tweedy, Gelardi's success comes as no surprise.

"Coach just has fantastic energy. He always puts so much thought and effort into every lesson that he teaches," she said.

At PS 173, his videos are used as brain breaks during the school day and given as take-home assignments.

True to form, Gelardi sees his PE Teacher of the Year award as a teaching opportunity.

"I always tell my students, to be great, not only does it take hard work and dedication, but it takes a commitment to make the others around you even better," he said.

You can email Elle with Queens story ideas by CLICKING HERE.