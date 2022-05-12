Broadway legend Patti LuPone calls out audience members for wearing masks incorrectly

Patti LuPone calls out audience members not pulling up masks

NEW YORK -- Broadway legend Patti LuPone called out some audience members Tuesday night for not wearing their masks correctly.

In a video, LuPone can be heard saying, "Put your mask over your nose ... That's the rule. If you don't want to follow the rule, get the f*** out."

The Tony Award winner is starring in the revival of "Company" on Broadway.

The exchange happened during a post-show Q&A.

According to a statement from the show, it started with LuPone politely asking two people to lift their masks to cover their nose.

A representative for the show said the two were asked to leave the theater and complied.