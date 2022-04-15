Fallen NYPD Officer Phillip Cardillo honored 50 years after being killed in Harlem
NEW YORK -- An NYPD officer is being remembered 50 years after being killed on the job.
The 28th Precinct in Harlem unveiled a plaque for Officer Phillip Cardillo on Thursday.
On April 14, 1972, Cardillo and other officers were lured to the Nation of Islam Mosque by a phony emergency call.
Multiple officers were assaulted and Cardillo was fatally shot.
No one has ever been convicted of the crime.
