Fallen NYPD Officer Phillip Cardillo honored 50 years after being killed in Harlem

By CBSNewYork Team

/ CBS New York

Plaque dedicated to NYPD officer killed 50 years ago 00:29

NEW YORK -- An NYPD officer is being remembered 50 years after being killed on the job.

The 28th Precinct in Harlem unveiled a plaque for Officer Phillip Cardillo on Thursday.

On April 14, 1972, Cardillo and other officers were lured to the Nation of Islam Mosque by a phony emergency call.

Multiple officers were assaulted and Cardillo was fatally shot.

No one has ever been convicted of the crime.

First published on April 14, 2022 / 8:15 PM

