Fallen NYPD Officer Phillip Cardillo honored 50 years after being killed in Harlem

NEW YORK -- An NYPD officer is being remembered 50 years after being killed on the job.

The 28th Precinct in Harlem unveiled a plaque for Officer Phillip Cardillo on Thursday.

On April 14, 1972, Cardillo and other officers were lured to the Nation of Islam Mosque by a phony emergency call.

Multiple officers were assaulted and Cardillo was fatally shot.

No one has ever been convicted of the crime.