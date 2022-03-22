Watch CBS News

Paterson's City Hall closed due to broken pipe, flooding

By CBSNewYork Team

/ CBS New York

PATERSON, N.J. - Paterson's City Hall was closed Tuesday due to a broken pipe. 

The fire department says it got the call for flooding in the building on Market Street just before 7 a.m. 

According to Mayor Andre Sayegh, a section of the basement was flooded with up to six feet of water. 

The fire department started pumping out the water, while crews worked to fix the pipe. 

"It did compromise our electric panel, so I made the decision out of an abundance of caution to close City Hall. I don't want members of the public, employees, being put in harm's way," Sayegh said. 

No one was hurt, and the upper floors were not damaged. 

