Vigil held in Paterson to honor victims of earthquakes in Turkey and Syria

Vigil held in Paterson to honor victims of earthquakes in Turkey

Vigil held in Paterson to honor victims of earthquakes in Turkey

Vigil held in Paterson to honor victims of earthquakes in Turkey

PATERSON, N.J. -- People in Paterson, a city with one of the country's largest Turkish populations, came together Saturday to honor the victims killed in the earthquakes in Turkey and stand in solidarity with the families affected.

Saturday's vigil was to honor all the lives lost in the recent earthquake and to let everyone know there's still a lot of help that's needed.

READ MORE: Hope for rescue fades as recovery operations in Turkey, Syria continue

"It is unimaginable. The scale of the earthquake, it never happen in the last 300 years, so the devastation is a lot," Turkish Consul General Reyhan Özgür said.

Özgür, along with leaders from the Turkish community, stand in solidarity, ready to help families affected by Monday's earthquake.

"Syria and Turkey are one, and in Paterson, we are all one with Turkey and Syria," Paterson Mayor Andre Sayegh said.

Deaths have exceeded 25,000, including Burak Firik, Kimberly Marilyn Firik and their two young sons, who were killed when the building they were staying in collapsed. They were visiting Turkey to spend time with Burak's family.

READ MORE: Queens family among over 20,000 killed in earthquakes in Turkey and Syria

Saturday, a funeral was held in Sunnyside, Queens, to honor them.

"They were just such a capable family. Their kids were so adorable. My son still asks about them. They were an amazing family. It's a big loss for us, for everybody," family friend Moazzem Hussain said.

While prayers continue, so do fundraisers and emergency supply drives.

Sayegh says with help coming from all over the world, they will get through this disaster together.