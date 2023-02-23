Watch CBS News
Paterson sues former police officers convicted in FBI corruption probe

PATERSON, N.J. -- The city of Paterson, New Jersey is suing eight former police officers who were found guilty in an FBI corruption probe.

Paterson officials say they want the former officers to repay part of their salary. 

"These individuals were suspended -- with pay -- while they had those charges pending. Now that they've been convicted and sentenced, we want to recoup the money they did not earn," Paterson Mayor Andre Singh said Thursday. "The 'disgraceful eight' -- the 'hateful eight,' as we derisively and dismissively refer to them -- are thieves."

The city says the officers were paid hundreds of thousands of dollars after the first arrests in 2018. 

