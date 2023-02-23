Paterson sues former police officers convicted in FBI corruption probe to recoup over $400,000 in wages

PATERSON, N.J. -- A legal battle in Paterson, New Jersey could force police officers convicted of crimes to pay the city back.

Mayor Andre Singh announced a civil lawsuit Thursday against six former police officers, all of whom were convicted of crimes committed while in uniform.

"They're not police officers. They're pirates," said Singh, who has also called the former officers the "robbery squad."

The city wants to get back over $400,000 paid to the former officers while they were on leave awaiting sentencing.

"Now that they've been convicted and sentenced, we want to recoup the money that they did not earn," said Singh.

The officers all pled guilty or were convicted in federal court within the last five years on charges including conspiracy, civil rights violations, extortion, false police reports, and use of unreasonable and excessive force.

"The Paterson Police Department is a work in progress. But today we're just making a strong statement as to what type of progress we want to make, and to any officer who violates his or her oath," said Singh.

The mayor's statement is clear, but the legal grounds for a civil suit are not.

John Bandler, an adjunct lecturer at John Jay College of Criminal Justice and a former New York state trooper, said the law might favor the city.

"New Jersey does have a specific statute that deals with this type of situation where the municipality can sue to get their money back," said Bandler.

CBS2 reached out to the officers' attorney and local police union for a comment, but we did not hear back.