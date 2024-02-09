Parents rally against Paterson, New Jersey school district's plan to reassign teachers mid-year

PATERSON, N.J. -- Parents in Paterson, New Jersey are angry over a plan to reassign teachers in the middle of the school year.

Parents and students rallied in support of their educators and made their voices heard in the middle of the school day Friday in front of the Paterson Board of Education building.

They're angry that the district is using an exercise called rightsizing, basically a reallocation of staff because some schools have a surplus of teachers and others don't have enough.

"It's wrongsizing, basically," said Manal Muspeh, a parent.

Muspeh said three of her four kids' teachers are being reassigned. She said her kids formed bonds with their teachers and it's not the right time for a shakeup.

"The teachers, they get used to each student's needs. They know what, you know, what child needs what. So to move them mid-year and switch is going to affect a lot of children," said Muspeh.

New Paterson Superintendent of Schools Laurie Newell did not make herself available for an interview with CBS New York, but said in a video message to parents the sooner the changes are made, the better.

"Those relocated teachers will provide much-needed instruction to students who have lacked a certified educator as a result of the national teacher shortage," said Newell. "It was a decision not taken lightly by any measure."

Parents and students worry rightsizing will lead to more students in each classroom.

About 46 teachers, out of approximately 2,100 in the district, will be relocated or merge classrooms.

"Very sad. Like, I don't want her to go. Like, why in February? Make it like next summer," said 3rd grader Nasseem.

School officials said reassignments are expected to happen before the end of February, giving the teachers time to say goodbye to students and pack their belongings.