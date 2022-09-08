Teacher Bessie Ames recognized for 48 years with Paterson School District

Paterson teacher honored for nearly 5 decades of service

Paterson teacher honored for nearly 5 decades of service

Paterson teacher honored for nearly 5 decades of service

PATERSON, N.J. -- A back-to-school celebration was held in Paterson on Wednesday for a teacher who has served for nearly 50 years.

Bessie Ames was presented with a commendation to express the Paterson School District's appreciation for her continuing service to the city's children.

"I didn't even realize all the years that I have been teaching because I really loved what I was doing," Ames said. "I always tried to motivate each and every student."

Ames, a Paterson native, credited her colleagues for their support and encouragement through the years.

Her first day on the job was Sept. 1, 1974.