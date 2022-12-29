Paterson Public Schools reinstate mask mandate as COVID, RSV and flu cases rise

PATERSON, N.J. -- Public school students and staff in Paterson will have to mask up when they return to classes next week.

The school superintendent says it's a precaution as the number of cases of COVID-19, RSV and the flu continues to rise.

In a letter to parents and guardians, the superintendent said:

"I know this is a relief to some, and a frustration to others. No matter what your position may be, I ask for your cooperation. Please continue to maintain universal masking throughout our buildings and we encourage you to take all other precautions against the spread of the COVID-19, RSV, Flu virus including frequent hand washing, avoiding large gatherings, and staying home when sick."

School officials did not say how long the mask mandate will last.

Paterson Public Schools reopen Jan. 3.