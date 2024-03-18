Paterson, N.J. school board to vote on 5% property tax hike

PATERSON, N.J. - A New Jersey school board is pushing a tax hike even after receiving millions in state help.

The Paterson school board is voting Monday night on a 5% property tax hike.

Customers visit Grill 77 in Paterson for the hot food and warm compliments. Mara Abualouf has owned the place for 14 years, and she tries to keep prices as low as possible, but she says a property tax hike means her landlord will likely raise the rent again.

"It's very hard. I understand that he has to pay taxes because the taxes go higher. But I cannot increase the prices of the products because the people can't afford it," Abualouf said.

Still, Paterson's school board is looking to raise taxes for the sixth year in a row, and it comes just after a $54 million increase in state aid.

School board vice president Kenneth Simmons said he looks at it as an investment in the city's youth.

"Think long term, those are the types of investments that reduce crime. It helps to attract businesses," Simmons said.

The five percent spike means about $175,000 more per home per year.

"Everything is so high. How can you afford to live in Paterson?" resident Shay Jackson said.

Jackson said she can barely keep up as it is, and is concerned if her landlord has to raise rent again.

"That means I'm going to have to do other resources or get another job. And I'm a single mother with two kids," Jackson said.

The district is struggling, too. Officials say not raising taxes could send schools off a fiscal cliff.

The school board is expected to hold a preliminary vote on the new budget Monday night. A final vote could come in May.