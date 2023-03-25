Watch CBS News
Local News

Fire destroys Paterson pickle factory

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

CBS News Live
CBS News New York Live

PATERSON, N.J. -- A massive fire in Paterson destroyed a pickle factory Saturday.

The three-alarm fire caused the roof to collapse at the building on Ellison Street.

No one was inside when the fire broke out around 6 a.m.

Firefighters spent hours trying to contain the flames.

One firefighter was injured but will be OK.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on March 25, 2023 / 5:27 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.