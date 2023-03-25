Fire destroys Paterson pickle factory
PATERSON, N.J. -- A massive fire in Paterson destroyed a pickle factory Saturday.
The three-alarm fire caused the roof to collapse at the building on Ellison Street.
No one was inside when the fire broke out around 6 a.m.
Firefighters spent hours trying to contain the flames.
One firefighter was injured but will be OK.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
