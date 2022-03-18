Paterson, N.J. implements some recommendations of 2-year police department audit

PATERSON, N.J. -- The city of Paterson, New Jersey is taking a step toward mending trust between the public and police.

Mayor Andre Sayegh said Friday the city implemented about a third of the recommendations issued by a two-year performance audit of its police department.

"First time in Paterson's history, police officers in Paterson are equipped with body cameras. In fact, last year, an officer who assaulted an unarmed man was caught on body camera footage," Sayegh said, "and we took the unprecedented step of terminating that officer. So body cameras are holding people accountable and providing transparency."

The recommendations also included:

Improved use of force policies

Improved officer training

Investments in fleet, technology and facilities