2 homes damaged by fire in Paterson

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

PATERSON, N.J. -- At least two homes were damaged by fire in Paterson on Tuesday.

The fire broke out Tuesday afternoon on Knickerbocker Avenue.

One firefighter had to be rescued from a roof. He was taken to a local hospital with smoke inhalation.

Paterson's fire chief explained the difficult conditions that firefighters faced.

"A couple things were happening here. It's very dry, so the fire really moves quick, as well as it's fairly windy. It was blowing right in the front windows and out the back and just pushing the fire around," Paterson Fire Chief Brian McDermott said.

The fire chief says one rescue was made from a basement.

It's unknown if any residents were injured.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

