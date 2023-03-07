Watch CBS News
Paterson home severely damaged by late night fire

By CBS New York Team

CBS New York

PATERSON, N.J. -- A raging fire broke out late Monday night in Paterson, New Jersey. 

Dozens of firefighters responded just after 11 p.m. to a home on the corner of East 28th Street and 15th Avenue. 

Heavy smoke and fire left the three-story home severely damaged. 

There was no word on whether anyone was hurt. 

The cause of the fire is under investigation. 

CBS New York Team
March 7, 2023

