Paterson home severely damaged by late night fire
PATERSON, N.J. -- A raging fire broke out late Monday night in Paterson, New Jersey.
Dozens of firefighters responded just after 11 p.m. to a home on the corner of East 28th Street and 15th Avenue.
Heavy smoke and fire left the three-story home severely damaged.
There was no word on whether anyone was hurt.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
