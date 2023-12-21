200 Paterson residents selected for 2nd year of Guaranteed Income Program

PATERSON, N.J. -- Some people in Paterson are getting extra help just in time for the holidays.

The city relaunched its Guaranteed Income Program for a second year.

Two hundred participants were selected to receive $400 a month for the next 12 months.

Last year, Mayor Andre Sayegh said 100 residents received the extra funds.

"They spent it on food, so groceries. They also used it to pay utility bills, also to help pay rent in some instances. One woman said that for the first time in her life, as a result of this Guaranteed Income initiative, she had a real Thanksgiving with her family," Sayegh said.

The program is meant to alleviate financial hardships within the community.