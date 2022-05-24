Paterson Divas youth softball team raising money to compete in Puerto Rico tournament

PATERSON, N.J. -- A New Jersey youth softball team has earned the right to play in a tournament in Puerto Rico.

The trip is costly and, as CBS2's Astrid Martinez reported Monday, they may not be able to make it without some help.

Off the field, 10-year-old Kaitlyn Cabrera seems a bit shy. But there's no stopping her on the mound.

"I like to play softball because it's entertaining," said Kaitlyn, a player on the Paterson Divas.

Teammate Ari Rodriguez shares Kaitlyn's determination.

"The best part is seeing my friends and seeing the smile on their faces when we win a game," Ari said.

This youth softball team has dedicated countless hours to its winning record. It sets the Paterson Divas apart from their competition.

"My team is a really good team," another player said.

The girls have been so successful and are poised to travel to their first tournament, but the team is short on funds to get there. They need $15,000 to get all 13 players and three coaches there.

"We need a lot of money so we've done a bunch of fundraisers," another player said.

Coach Jose Crespo, who is behind the girls' success, said he won't let the team down now.

"We're gonna try our best to get there regardless. But if the community can come out and help us out as much as they can, it would be really appreciated," Crespo said.

Help is needed quickly so the team can go to Puerto Rico for the tournament, which runs from July 8-10.

The team is raising money to pay for the flights and lodging. Click here for more information.