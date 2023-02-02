Watch CBS News
Black history art exhibit unveiled at Paterson City Hall

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Paterson unveils new art exhibit celebrating Black history
PATERSON, N.J. -- Black history is being celebrated through art in Paterson.

City officials and artists gathered Wednesday at Paterson City Hall to unveil a new exhibit, which includes masterpieces from students.

"Black is universal, it's not national, and the artwork we have here speaks to that. I encourage the artists and all those who appreciate art to start to look at that through that lens and see our own beauty that we express," said local artist and exhibit organizer Chris Fabor Muhammad.

The exhibit runs all month and is open daily, Monday through Friday.

CBS New York Team
First published on February 1, 2023 / 7:11 PM

