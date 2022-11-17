Watch CBS News
Frightening crash leaves vehicle smashed into front of Paterson home

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Vehicle crashes into house in Paterson, New Jersey
Vehicle crashes into house in Paterson, New Jersey

PATERSON, N.J. -- A terrifying crash in Paterson left a vehicle smashed into a house Wednesday.

It happened on 14th Avenue around 6 p.m.

The vehicle went up two flights of porch stairs and crashed into the front of the building.

"The car was through the foundation of the house. The lady [in the vehicle] was frantic. She hopped out, and her baby was in the car as well," said Paterson resident LaToya Brevard. "I don't know what she was doing, but she said someone cut her off."

It's unknown if anyone in the house or the vehicle were injured.

CBS New York Team
First published on November 16, 2022 / 10:37 PM

First published on November 16, 2022 / 10:37 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

