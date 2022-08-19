Watch CBS News
Suffolk County Police seek suspects accused of tearing down Pride flag, yelling anti-LGBTQ slurs

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

PATCHOGUE, N.Y. -- Police in Suffolk County are investigating a possible hate crime.

They are trying to identify two men seen on video riding bikes. They allegedly damaged a Pride flag at a home in Patchogue on May 17.

Police say the men ripped the flag from a tree at a home on Casey Avenue and then yelled anti-LGBTQ slurs.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers, which is offering a cash reward for tips leading to an arrest.

First published on August 19, 2022 / 7:29 PM

