Sculpture stolen from outdoor exhibition in Suffolk County

Sculpture stolen from art exhibition in Patchogue, Long Island

PATCHOGUE, N.Y. -- Police in Suffolk County are looking for the thieves who stole a sculpture from an outdoor exhibition.

Investigators say the work was taken from the Patchogue Arts Council Sculpture Garden sometime between Aug. 25-27.

The sculpture, made of metal and copper, depicts two people in a canoe.

Police say the work is valued at $1,000.