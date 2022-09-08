Sculpture stolen from outdoor exhibition in Suffolk County
PATCHOGUE, N.Y. -- Police in Suffolk County are looking for the thieves who stole a sculpture from an outdoor exhibition.
Investigators say the work was taken from the Patchogue Arts Council Sculpture Garden sometime between Aug. 25-27.
The sculpture, made of metal and copper, depicts two people in a canoe.
Police say the work is valued at $1,000.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.