Passengers urged to speak up this National Distracted Driving Awareness Month

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

April is National Distracted Driving Awareness Month
NEW YORK -- April is National Distracted Driving Awareness Month. 

About 25 to 30% of deadly crashes involve distracted driving, and there are more than 325,000 serious injuries every year from distracted driving crashes, according to the National Road Safety Foundation. 

Michelle Anderson, of the foundation, sat down with CBS2 to discuss the important topic. 

She shared some ways passengers can speak up to keep themselves and others safe.

CLICK HERE and watch her full interview above for more information. 

First published on April 21, 2023 / 10:30 AM

