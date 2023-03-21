Passenger survey names LaGuardia Terminal B the world's best new airport terminal
NEW YORK -- Two of our major airports have some new world class distinctions.
The Port Authority announced LaGuardia Terminal B has been named the world's best new airport terminal. The honor was based on a global passenger survey conducted by airport rating firm Sky Trax.
Terminal B was also the first airline terminal in North America to get the highest global 5-star airport terminal rating from Sky Trax.
Meanwhile, Newark Liberty's New Terminal A was named third-best new terminal in the world. It opened in January. This gives the Port Authority two places on the podium at the annual World Airport Awards Show held in Amsterdam.
