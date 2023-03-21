Watch CBS News
Passenger survey names LaGuardia Terminal B the world's best new airport terminal

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- Two of our major airports have some new world class distinctions.

The Port Authority announced LaGuardia Terminal B has been named the world's best new airport terminal. The honor was based on a global passenger survey conducted by airport rating firm Sky Trax.

Terminal B was also the first airline terminal in North America to get the highest global 5-star airport terminal rating from Sky Trax.

Meanwhile, Newark Liberty's New Terminal A was named third-best new terminal in the world. It opened in January. This gives the Port Authority two places on the podium at the annual World Airport Awards Show held in Amsterdam. 

First published on March 21, 2023 / 7:29 PM

