Passenger killed in crash on Van Wyck Expressway

Passenger killed in crash on Van Wyck Expressway

Passenger killed in crash on Van Wyck Expressway

NEW YORK -- A passenger was killed in a crash overnight on the Van Wyck Expressway.

It happened just south of Jewel Avenue in Queens at around 11 p.m. Friday.

We're told the driver of the car was not seriously hurt. Police did not immediately release the identity the passenger.

The crash is under investigation.