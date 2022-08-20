Passaic Valley Water Commission will resume shut-off service for delinquent accounts

Passaic Valley Water Commission to resume shut off service

PATERSON, N.J. -- The Passaic Valley Water Commission says it will resume shut-off service for delinquent accounts on Monday.

Customers having problems paying are encouraged to contact customer service to discuss their options.

Officials say there are currently about 16,000 deliquent accounts, adding up to more than $14.5 million.

The utility suspended shut-off service for two years due to the pandemic.

Passaic Valley Water Commission supplies water to Paterson, Clifton, Passaic, Prospect Park, Lodi, North Arlington and a section of Woodland Park.