Police shoot man accused of firing gun near Passaic train station

PASSAIC, N.J. -- Police opened fire on a man accused of shooting a gun near a train station in Passaic on Wednesday.

Passaic's mayor tells us the suspect was shot after officers found him with a gun in the area of Passaic Street and Lackawanna around 6:30 p.m.

"The police officers ended up just coming and blocking everything ... I did hear the police officers tell him to get on the ground," witness Junior Maldonado said.

"There's nothing from this scene that would make us believe that this individual was targeting anyone else or any groups at all. It seems to be isolated," Passaic Mayor Hector Lora said.

The suspect was taken to a local hospital and is expected to be OK.

No one else was injured.