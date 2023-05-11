Watch CBS News
Local News

Police shoot man accused of firing gun near Passaic train station

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

CBS News Live
CBS News New York Live

PASSAIC, N.J. -- Police opened fire on a man accused of shooting a gun near a train station in Passaic on Wednesday.

Passaic's mayor tells us the suspect was shot after officers found him with a gun in the area of Passaic Street and Lackawanna around 6:30 p.m.

"The police officers ended up just coming and blocking everything ... I did hear the police officers tell him to get on the ground," witness Junior Maldonado said.

"There's nothing from this scene that would make us believe that this individual was targeting anyone else or any groups at all. It seems to be isolated," Passaic Mayor Hector Lora said.

The suspect was taken to a local hospital and is expected to be OK.

No one else was injured.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on May 10, 2023 / 10:14 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.