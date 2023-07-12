Multiple firefighters suffer heat exhaustion while battling blaze in Passaic

PASSAIC, N.J. -- Multiple firefighters suffered heat exhaustion while battling a fire in Passaic on Wednesday.

Crews responded to a fire at a multi-family home on Union Avenue between Park Avenue and Spring Street around 3 p.m.

Chopper 2 Flying Chopper 2 is checking out stories across the area, including a fire in Passaic County, New Jersey. Watch more on CBS News New York: https://www.cbsnews.com/newyork/live/ Posted by CBS New York on Wednesday, July 12, 2023

According to Passaic Mayor Hector Lora, firefighters encountered heavy fire on both floors of the home.

At least four firefighters suffered heat exhaustion. Their current conditions are unknown.

