Multiple firefighters suffer heat exhaustion while battling blaze in Passaic

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

PASSAIC, N.J. -- Multiple firefighters suffered heat exhaustion while battling a fire in Passaic on Wednesday.

Crews responded to a fire at a multi-family home on Union Avenue between Park Avenue and Spring Street around 3 p.m.

According to Passaic Mayor Hector Lora, firefighters encountered heavy fire on both floors of the home.

At least four firefighters suffered heat exhaustion. Their current conditions are unknown.

First published on July 12, 2023 / 4:21 PM

