Multiple firefighters suffer heat exhaustion while battling blaze in Passaic
PASSAIC, N.J. -- Multiple firefighters suffered heat exhaustion while battling a fire in Passaic on Wednesday.
Crews responded to a fire at a multi-family home on Union Avenue between Park Avenue and Spring Street around 3 p.m.
According to Passaic Mayor Hector Lora, firefighters encountered heavy fire on both floors of the home.
At least four firefighters suffered heat exhaustion. Their current conditions are unknown.
