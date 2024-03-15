Passaic building collapse forces residents to evacuate, dozens displaced as city investigates

PASSAIC, N.J. -- Dozens of people are displaced after their apartment building partially collapsed in Passaic, New Jersey.

The side of the building at 120 President Street is buckling. There are cracks in the wall and in the ground. Bricks were pushed out from underneath the structure.

The building partially collapsed Thursday night when dozens of residents were inside.

"The other apartment, at the bottom, they felt the tremble. The wall from the living room, it cracked. We didn't feel it, but when I had a phone call to come outside because the building was gonna collapse, right away I grabbed my belongings," said Mirabel Valentin.

Christian Hidalgo Lopez was working in the restaurant on the first flood when he heard a loud noise. He said the building started shaking and everyone got out.

Passaic officials said close to 70 people had to be evacuated from the apartment complex and a building next door.

The American Red Cross opened a shelter at School No. 25 to help displaced residents.

"I spoke to a couple of families at the shelter today who, they said this was totally unexpected," said Sheri Ferreira, with the American Red Cross.

Construction officials are still trying to figure out what caused the partial collapse. Crews cut off electricity to the building in the meantime.

"If any more of that comes down, the second floor can come crashing down," said Mayor Hector Lora.

Lora said the building is old, like many other structures in Passaic. He said the building experienced a fire years ago and the recent weather hasn't helped.

"Heavy rains, very strong winds. We've seen the weather advisories. This only exacerbates and takes a toll on pre-existing concerns," said Lora.

The mayor said the city hasn't found any previous violations against the building.

Lora added repairs could take months and the city is working with the owner to make sure residents get their security deposits and rent money back so they can find a new place to live.