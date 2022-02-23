Watch CBS News

11 dogs and a cat rescued from Passaic County apartment after owner passes away

By CBSNewYork Team

/ CBS New York

PASSAIC COUNTY, N.J. - A dozen animals were rescued from an apartment where their owner had passed away days before. 

The Ramapo Bergen Animal Refuge released pictures of the 11 dogs and one cat. 

The refuge says some of the animals had not left their owner's side. 

They were found when police made a welfare check, and officers were shocked at the living conditions. 

The apartment is being described as small, packed and unsanitary since the pets never ventured outside. 

They are receiving medical care, and will be available for adoption. 

For more information, CLICK HERE

First published on February 23, 2022 / 1:39 PM

