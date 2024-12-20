Party City announces mass layoffs at New Jersey headquarters, email shows

WOODCLIFF LAKE, N.J. -- Party City issued mass layoffs at its New Jersey headquarters, according to an email sent to employees.

All 850 Party City stores will be closing soon after nearly 40 years in business, according to CNN.

"I think it's a shame because I grew up going to Party City as a child and it's somewhere I used to look forward to for parties," said Stephanie Campos, of New York City.

Campos was buying balloons at the Party City on West 14th Street in Greenwich Village when she heard about the chain's reported closures.

"I'm thankful for the memories they gave me," Campos said.

New Jersey Party City employees laid off in mass email

An email send to Party City employees announcing mass layoffs at the company's headquarters in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey on Dec. 20, 2024. CBS News New York

Corporate employees at Party City's headquarters in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey received an email Friday saying it was their last day after the company made the decision to conduct mass layoffs.

The company recently came out of bankruptcy, but has faced tough competition from online retailers.

"The convenience, especially in a city like New York, the convenience of ordering what you need, having delivered," said Jared Barnett.

Barnett wanted to visit his neighborhood store one more time for a final farewell.

"I came to say goodbye. A lot of memories, you know, from growing up to planning socials at my fraternity. So just to come back one more time," he said.

Customers at the West 14th Street Party City said employees told them the location is closing by March 31. Merchandise is marked down in the meantime.

Party City did not respond to our request for comment.