Bronx food pantry says it's struggling to provide for those in need after state grant cuts

NEW YORK -- A food pantry in the Bronx says the demand for food is greater than ever before, especially during the holiday season and with a surge in migrants also needing food, but they tell CBS New York's Shosh Bedrosian cuts to a state grant has limited the amount of food they are able to give out.

The line for a hot lunch wrapped around the block outside Part of the Solution, otherwise known as POTS.

"It's a struggle. I have to ask other people for help," client Leslie Davis said.

Davis is a mother of five. For four years, she's been getting fresh meals and food packages at the Fordham food pantry. But recently, she says, the amount of food she's receiving is a lot less, and so are the amount of times she and her children can get meals.

"The pantry, they used to give you two shopping carts full. Now they give you, like, four bags because of budget cuts," she said.

Budget cuts, POTS says, are the reason people in the community are feeling the brunt.

"The number of people coming each month have been increasing, however because of budget cuts, we haven't been able to provide as much food to each household," POTS Executive Director Christina Hanson said.

Hanson explains for 15 years, POTS received funding through a state grant called the Hunger Prevention and Nutrition Assistance Program. But in July, that budget was slashed, cutting them out of $950,000 each year. After pressuring some state officials, they say they were able to get back $300,000 a year.

"It's a staff cost, the people who cook the hot meals every day, and it's also the food itself," Hanson said.

When CBS New York first visited this food pantry back in April, this room was nearly filled with items, including fresh produce. But the organization says with budget cuts impacting their operation, they've had to cut the amount of fresh produce they've given out to their clients and they're now heavily relying on canned foods to get the job done.

"We used to be able to give out a gallon of milk, now we'll give out a quart," Hanson said.

Hanson says the demand for food is becoming even greater in the borough with an increase in the number of migrants that are also in need of food. Residents like Davis have one message for the state: "Deal with what we deal with for one day ... then you'll understand why we do what we do."