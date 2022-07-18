Watch CBS News
Parks Department vehicle hits, kills man sleeping on beach in Brooklyn

By CBS New York Team

NEW YORK - A Parks Department vehicle struck and killed a man sleeping on the beach in Brooklyn early Monday morning. 

It happened at around 2:45 a.m. at Stillwell Avenue near Riegelmann Boardwalk on Coney Island

Police say the Parks Department truck was cleaning the beach. The operator of the truck apparently didn't see the person he hit, who was sleeping in the sand. 

The Parks Department employee stayed at the scene. 

The investigation continues. 

CBS New York Team
First published on July 18, 2022 / 11:19 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

