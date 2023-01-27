Parkinson's patients take free classes at Mark Morris Dance Group to slow disease's progression

NEW YORK -- Combatting Parkinson's disease with dance. That's what patients are doing at Mark Morris Dance Group in Brooklyn.

The free classes, called Dance for PD, are offered three times a week as a way to slow the disease's progression.

David Leventhal, program director and one of the founding teachers, and Patricia Bellman, a Dance for PD student, joined Cindy Hsu on CBS2 News at 9 a.m.

