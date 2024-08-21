Parkchester gets $149 million investment under Bronx Metro-North Station Area Plan. Here's how officials want to transform neighborhoods.

What to know about plans to bring more Metro-North stations, apartments to the Bronx

NEW YORK – It might not look like it now, but the East Bronx could soon be completely transformed.

We're learning more about the plan approved by the New York City Council to bring four new Metro-North stations, and thousands of new apartments and jobs, to the borough.

What is the Bronx Metro-North Station Area Plan?

With the Bronx Metro-North Station Area Plan approved by City Council last week, neighborhoods in the East Bronx will see historic rezoning and upgrades in transportation.

The plan includes four new Metro-North stations, 7,000 housing units, and 10,000 permanent jobs along with improved public spaces and enhanced access to mass transit, according to the mayor's office.

"This is going to completely change the way they're able to move and grow and live within our community," said Councilmember and Majority Leader Amanda Farias.

Farias says her district is planning on having 2,000 new apartment units under the plan and secured $194 million for community development.

"We're seeing the investments that the community deserves," said Farias.

The Metro-North stations are expected to be finished by 2027.

Parkchester residents want city to focus on existing issues

Some residents in Parkchester already oppose the new plan. They say the city needs to focus on fixing the already existing issues in this neighborhood. They also worry it could impact their quality of life.

Peter Hamilton, of Parkchester Watch Group, is concerned the plan to build new apartments will take existing parking spots away and block sunlight for units at Parkchester North Condominium.

"The buildings are going to be a few feet shorter than that smoke stack, so this garage is going to come down and look how close it is to our residential building," said Hamilton.

But Farias' office said the proposed building would assure parking for current residents during and after construction and thorough studies show shadowing would go on the opposite side of the street. The building would also be capped at 23 floors, she said.

"Much of the district looked exactly how it looked when I was 8 years old living in the district. And while sometimes that's good, that also means there's a lot of stagnation," said Farias.

