Watch CBS News
Local News

Police sources: SUV stolen in Brooklyn as man with autism sat in back seat

By Katie Houlis

/ CBS New York

CBS News Live
CBS News New York Live

NEW YORK -- The NYPD says an SUV was stolen in Brooklyn on Saturday as a man sat in the back seat.

It happened around 7:30 p.m. on Union Street between Sixth and Seventh avenues in Park Slope.

Police say a driver left a black 2010 Mercedes Benz M35 SUV running with the keys in the ignition in front of a grocery store as 54-year-old Brandon Simeon sat in the back seat.

According to police sources, Simeon has autism and is non-verbal.

Police say someone then got into the driver's seat and took off while Simeon was still inside the vehicle.

The SUV was last seen heading southbound on Seventh Avenue.

The vehicle has a New York registration of FAL7278.

Simeon was last seen wearing a green polo shirt and black pants.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.    

First published on July 29, 2023 / 10:52 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.