Police sources: SUV stolen in Brooklyn as man with autism sat in back seat

NEW YORK -- The NYPD says an SUV was stolen in Brooklyn on Saturday as a man sat in the back seat.

It happened around 7:30 p.m. on Union Street between Sixth and Seventh avenues in Park Slope.

Police say a driver left a black 2010 Mercedes Benz M35 SUV running with the keys in the ignition in front of a grocery store as 54-year-old Brandon Simeon sat in the back seat.

According to police sources, Simeon has autism and is non-verbal.

🚨 This evening at 7:37 PM in front of 782 Union Street in Brooklyn an unknown male stole a 2010 Mercedes Benz M35, plate #FAL7278 with 54 year-old Brandon Simeon in the backseat. Brandon has not been seen since. If the car or Brandon are seen DM @NYPDTips or call (800)577-TIPS pic.twitter.com/YxxNqhtBc3 — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) July 30, 2023

Police say someone then got into the driver's seat and took off while Simeon was still inside the vehicle.

The SUV was last seen heading southbound on Seventh Avenue.

The vehicle has a New York registration of FAL7278.

Simeon was last seen wearing a green polo shirt and black pants.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.