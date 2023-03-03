Parents accuse Columbia University of "evicting" affordable day care center in Morningside Heights

NEW YORK -- Some parents claim Columbia University "evicted" their children's day care center, one of the only places for quality, affordable child care in Morningside Heights, they said.

Sara Yoshyno, whose 2-year-old daughter, Lailia, attends Red Balloon Early Childhood Learning Center, said it's an excellent program that costs $10,000 less per year than other day cares in the neighborhood.

"There's just nothing that compares to the Red Balloon," said Yoshyno.

Red Balloon has been leasing the space for a very small fee from Columbia. It's been serving the community for 50 years, until now.

"It's affordable, culturally sensitive child care," said Kurt Schreiber. "And it's been associated with Columbia but now they've decided to evict the day care, and we're trying to fight it."

Friday morning, parents marched through the main gates to deliver a message to the administration.

"We have a box of over 15,000 signatures of people in this community who are furious at Columbia taking away this institution of early childhood learning in the community," said Anna Purna, president of the Red Balloon Parent Board. "We take children with special needs, we check children whose families use ACS vouchers, and with 60 percent children of color, this will be absolutely devastating to the families."

The closure would be crushing for parents like Anne Edward, who relies on the day care's special need program for her son, Adonis.

"He's considered nonverbal because he has a tracheostomy. So he's had quite an extensive medical history," said Edward.

Advocates said security locked the doors when they marched to the university library, so they left the box of petitions outside. Purna said they want them to explain why the lease was canceled.

"I think it's money in real estate. They have told us, basically, they want to turn it into a Columbia-owned and operated, revenue-generating preschool for the university," said Purna.

A Columbia University spokesperson told CBS2 the decision was made over concerns with the program's management and there are plans to renovate the space and restore child care with a nonprofit provider.

Here is the full statement:

For us, this is about providing quality childcare for the Columbia University community and our neighbors. We have had concerns about Red Balloon spanning several years that include a lack of consistent communications, effective management, and steady leadership. Paired with persistent under enrollment, we have lost confidence in Red Balloon's ability to provide the safe, stable childcare our community deserves moving forward. We made the difficult decision to terminate its lease, though we extended that timeline once it was apparent the center had not communicated with families in a timely way. Our goal is to serve more families in our community by renovating the space and restoring childcare with a non-profit provider. In the meantime, we are committed to helping families currently enrolled find interim childcare options that serve their needs.

